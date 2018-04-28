Flightless Honor Flight pays tribute to veterans unable to fly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Almost 400 WWII veterans die a day, according to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

That's why the Honor Flight exists; the organization flies veterans to the national memorials in Washington, DC for a day.

But what about those veterans who are unable to fly? Kansas City has a solution; the Flightless Honor Flight.

"A flightless honor flight," explained organizer Scott W. Sheridan, "is for those who are not able to take the trip to DC."

Saturday marked the third time Kansas City hosted the event.

Police sirens and a dozen car caravan announced the arrival of Saturday's special guests to Liberty Memorial.

Each car carried a veteran who served our country, but couldn't make the trek to the memorials at our nation's capital. For some, it was due to their health. For others, it was due to the war.

"We have one WWII veteran who refuses to ever get on the plane after the war," said Sheridan. "And when he found out about Flightless Honor Flight, they jumped on it."

So instead, the veterans visited the nation's only WWI museum. For many, it's an opportunity to see the war their fathers, and their fathers, fought.

For Phillip McNew, it was an experience the Pittsburg, Kan. resident will never forget.

"My oldest daughter and my son-in-law have been the one that's been behind me going on this," he said. "I really wasn't too excited. But boy, I'm glad I haven't missed it!"

Too many veterans have. Roughly 3.5% of our nation's WWII veterans are still alive. Which is why events like the Honor Flight, whether on the ground or in the air, are so important.

Saturday's Flightless Honor Flight ended with a deserved hero's welcome. For McNew, it is the same place where his military service ended more than 60 years ago.