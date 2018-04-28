It’s no secret that FOX4’s Mark Alford has the gift of gab. He’s made a career of speaking to the people of Kansas City. Whether it’s hard-hitting questions or candid conversation, Mark gets Kansas City’s most influential people to open up. He doesn’t just talk; he listens. Now you can listen too.
Mark’s podcast “Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford” is an open dialogue with the men and women who are helping weave the rich fabric we call “HOME.”
Episode 1: Tech N9ne — Rapper, music producer, and entrepreneur with Strange Music
Episode 2: Kelly Urich — Radio host on 94.9 KCMO
Episode 3: Ollie Gates — Owner of Gates Bar-B-Q
Episode 5: Shawn Edwards — Film critic
Episode 6: Deron Cherry — Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer
Episode 7: Erin Brockovich — Environmental activist, consumer advocate
Episode 8: Stretch — Artist and restauranteur
Episode 9: Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer
Episode 10: Dayton Moore — Kansas City Royals General Manager
Episode 11: Frank White — Kansas City Royal (1973-1990), Jackson County Executive
Episode 12: Gail Worth — Harley Davidson dealer, motivational speaker
Episode 13: Rick Smith — Kansas City Police Chief
Episode 14: Bob Kendrick — President of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Check back for the latest episodes, and read more at MarkAlfordKC.com.