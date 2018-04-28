Mushroom hunter discovers human remains in rural Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A mushroom hunter has found human remains, and now, investigators want to know the identity of the victim.

The hunter found the remains in an area north of Harrisonville, between 235th & 239th streets near Mopac Road.

Medical examiners confirm the remains are human, but say they haven’t been able to determine any identifying information about the victim.

In April 2017, mushroom hunters discovered the remains of missing women Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky. Those remains were found in a rural location approximately 10 miles to the west of the location of the latest discovery — there’s been no established link between the latest discovery and any current missing persons cases.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says dozens of crews will be out most of Saturday conducting a search for evidence, and are asking people to stay away from that area.

