KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at 31st and Indiana on Saturday.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash around 8:30 p.m. when the pedestrian was struck.

Police said the pedestrian is an adult, but gave no other details. The people inside the vehicles have non-life threatening injuries.

