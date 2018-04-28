Police seek witnesses after man shot inside 7-11 on Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting inside a KCMO convenience store.

Police said a male victim was shot at the 7-11 at 10615 Blue Ridge Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said there were several people inside the store when the shooting happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5148. Police asked anyone who was there to call regardless if they saw the shooting or not.