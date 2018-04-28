Polymers’ fluid dynamics seem to defy gravity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always fun when Science City's S.T.E.A.M. Team comes to the FOX4 studio, and on Saturday Chris and Heather brought beakers of colorful liquids.

It looked like they were going to dye some eggs, but Easter's over. So what was in the beakers?

Polymers. Heather poured one of the polymers into another beaker, and to our amazement, when she tipped it back up, the fluid kept flowing! Up and out of the beaker. Watch the video above and see how the unique properties of polymers seem to defy gravity!

The S.T.E.A.M. Team were previewing next Saturday's Science City Comic Book Day and comparing Miss Marvel’s fictional polymer suit to a very real polymer that seems to be something from a comic book universe!

Saturday, May 5

Comic Book Day

11 a.m.- Walk-Up Workshop: Ms. Marvel: Polymers (Tapped Out Classroom)

12 p.m. - Science Demo: Human Torch: Fire Vortex (Simple Machines)

1 p.m. - Science Lab: Dissect a Robot (Demo Area)

2 p.m. - Walk-Up Workshop: Ms. Marvel: Polymers (Tapped Out Classroom)

3 p.m. – Maker Activity: Make a Super Hero Mask (Maker Studio)

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Become a Comic Book Artist (Maze Park)

Throughout the Day: Appearances by Cosplayers