× Police find 7-11 shooting suspect hiding in a closet with blood on his clothes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have charged a suspect in the deadly shooting at a 7-11 convenience store Friday night.

Theodist A. Lewis, 31, is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police said a male victim was shot at the 7-11 at 10615 Blue Ridge Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Initial reports indicated the victim was shot inside the store. Surveillance footage revealed the shooting took place just outside the entrance.

Authorities identified the victim on Sunday at 26-year-old Norez R. Brock, of Kansas City, Mo.

Surveillance footage from inside the convenience store shows the Lewis confronting Brock and they begin to argue, prosecutors said in a news release. Lewis is then seen going to his vehicle, and then walking back toward the store, where he waits at the entrance. The footage then shows Lewis confront Brock again, then shoots him.

Police released a photo to news outlets, which led to a tip. Officers were able to locate Lewis, where he was found hiding in a closet wearing clothes that matched the outfit the suspect was wearing in the surveillance photo. There was apparent blood on Lewis’ shirt and jeans.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.