BREAKING: T-Mobile and Sprint agree to merger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — T-Mobile CEO John Legere says his company has agreed to a merger deal with Overland Park-based Sprint.

The new company will be named T-Mobile, and Legere will serve as the CEO. The company’s main headquarters will be in Bellevue, Washington, just outside of Seattle. The company says it will maintain a second headquarters in Overland Park.

T-Mobile says the merger will help in their plans to create a nationwide 5G network. According to a press release, the combined company will also “employ more people than both companies separately and create thousands of new American jobs.”

You can read the full release by clicking on the link below, and see a press release video with Legere and current Sprint CEO Marcelo Clarue above.

T-Mobile / Sprint Merger Press Release

I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint

have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 29, 2018

Sprint dropped its bid for T-Mobile more than three years ago after running into concerns about wireless competition in the Obama administration. The two were poised to combine in October, but that deal was called off, too.

Sprint has a lot of debt and has posted a string of annual losses. The company has cut costs and made itself more attractive to customers, BTIG Research analyst Walter Piecyk says, but it hasn’t invested enough in its network and doesn’t have enough airwave rights for quality service in rural areas.

“T-Mobile does not need a merger with Sprint to succeed, but Sprint might need one to survive,” Piecyk wrote in a research note.

