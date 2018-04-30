City activates new crosswalk in Brookside along 63rd Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brookside drivers, pay attention-- there's a new crosswalk along 63rd Street, and it will be activated Monday.

Those who have been in the area when it's busy know how difficult crossing the street can be. So the city moved the crosswalk on the west side of 63rd and Brookside Plaza closer to the parking lots near the Trolley Trail. The city then removed the crossing stripes on the east side of the intersection.

The new signal and crosswalk are expected to make the area safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

The city gave the 6th District Public Improvement Advisory Committee the money to make the improvements last year.

Kansas City police traffic crews plan to be at the intersection during the morning and evening rush Monday to make sure all is working smoothly.

The city's public works department will also checking how the timing of the signal impacts the traffic flow in the area.