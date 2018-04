KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen leaving KCI on Friday.

Peter Carstens is described as a bald 5-foot-9 man with blue eyes, weighing about 120-125 pounds, according to police.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, leaving KCI in a cab around 9 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who sees Carstens or knows where he is should call KCPD at 816-234-5136.