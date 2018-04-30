KCATA and JoCo. celebrate riders on new, more convenient bus route designed for workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traveling between Johnson County and Kansas City via bus just got easier.

At the beginning of April, Johnson County and KCATA joined forces to launch a new bus route, the 595 Gardner-Op Express. On Monday, the two will celebrate the riders along the new route by giving out lunch boxes filled with treats.

This new route is the first round trip bus service designed for people who work a variety of shifts such as ones on the weekends, mornings, afternoons and evenings.

It includes stops in the Crossroads, Crown Center, Union Station to the Kansas side of Oak Park Mall, New Century Airport and Logistic Park in Edgerton, Kan.

The idea is to improve job access and meet workforce needs.

"Johnson County has the jobs. We have the drive. We worked together on a solution that promised employers the people they want could get to work," KCATA President and CEO Robbie Makinen said. "When you need us, we will be ready to help out. This innovative solution wouldn't have been made possible without the collaboration between Johnson County and KCATA."