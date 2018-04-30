× Legislative committee releases addendum to report on Missouri Gov. Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri legislative committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens has released an addendum to their initial report, accusing the governor of mischaracterizing the woman’s testimony.

The House committee’s initial report, released April 11, detailed allegations from the woman with whom he had the affair. She testified that Greitens restrained, slapped, grabbed, shoved and threatened her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

Greitens has said the affair was consensual and has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The day after the initial report, Greitens released a statement asserting that a previously undisclosed video interview of the woman conducted by St. Louis prosecutors “undermined the narrative pushed in the House report.”

The latest brief, graphic report from the committee is intended as a rebuttal to that statement. The House panel said the additional interview bolsters the woman’s credibility.

Read the entire report here.

Among other things, Greitens said allegations of “coercion, violence and assault” were “false.” He said the woman talked for almost two hours in the video and never mentioned coercion, which Greitens said was inconsistent with her testimony to the House committee.

The new House report agrees that the woman did not use the word “coerced” in the prosecutor’s interview, but it says she described coercion using other even more graphic words. When she tried to leave Greitens’ home, she told prosecutors that he laid her down “in the fetal position,” undid his pants and put his penis near her face, so she “gave him a blow job” so that she could leave.

She said Greitens was “just really coaxing me like a wounded little animal on the ground,” the House report said while recounting the interview with the prosecutor’s office.

The Republican-led House launched its investigation after a grand jury indicted Greitens on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge over allegations that he took a partially nude photograph of a woman he said he had an extramarital affair with in 2015. He is due to go to trial May 14 in that case.

Greitens’ attorneys are asking a judge to prohibit testimony from the woman at his upcoming trial because of the “gross misconduct” of a private investigator who interviewed her for prosecutors.

The panel is still investigating separate claims that Greitens took a donor list without permission from a veterans’ charity and used it for his gubernatorial campaign. In that case, Greitens has been charged with two counts of felony tampering with computer data.

The panel is expected to release another lengthier report later this week examining those allegations.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video