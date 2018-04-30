Live Nation to offer $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to over 2 dozen Metro concerts

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Today through Tuesday, May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to over 30 shows* coming to the Metro as part of its National Concert Week promotion.

You can purchase tickets starting at 8:00am by clicking or tapping here.

 

Starlight Theatre

  • Modest Mouse
  • The Head and the Heart
  • #IMOMSOHARD
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam
  • Ray LaMontagne
  • Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  • The Comedy Get Down
  • Kidz Bop
  • Charlie Puth
  • Jason Mraz
  • Boy George & Culture Club and The B-52’s
  • O.A.R.
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Counting Crows
  • Deep Purple & Judas Priest

Sprint Center

  • Jason Aldean
  • Poison
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Kesha & Macklemore
  • Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
  • Def Leppard and Journey
  • Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
  • Smashing Pumpkins
  • Maroon 5
  • Fall Out Boy

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

  • G-EAZY
  • Godsmack and Shinedown

*  All Shows Subject to change, and available only while supplies last