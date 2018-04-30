Live Nation to offer $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to over 2 dozen Metro concerts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today through Tuesday, May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to over 30 shows* coming to the Metro as part of its National Concert Week promotion.
You can purchase tickets starting at 8:00am by clicking or tapping here.
Starlight Theatre
- Modest Mouse
- The Head and the Heart
- #IMOMSOHARD
- Barenaked Ladies
- Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam
- Ray LaMontagne
- Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- The Comedy Get Down
- Kidz Bop
- Charlie Puth
- Jason Mraz
- Boy George & Culture Club and The B-52’s
- O.A.R.
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Counting Crows
- Deep Purple & Judas Priest
Sprint Center
- Jason Aldean
- Poison
- Dierks Bentley
- Kesha & Macklemore
- Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
- Def Leppard and Journey
- Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Maroon 5
- Fall Out Boy
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
- G-EAZY
- Godsmack and Shinedown
* All Shows Subject to change, and available only while supplies last