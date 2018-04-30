Missouri political newspaper publisher is source of $50K payment to lawyer in Greitens case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The owner of a political publication based in Jefferson City says he hired the lawyer who’s also representing the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn in a live Twitter video Monday said he hired attorney Al Watkins because he’s working on a book about the 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Attorneys for Greitens say Faughn delivered one of two $50,000 payments to Watkins’ law firm.

Rep. Jay Barnes, the chairman of a committee investigating Greitens, said the House will subpoena Faughn.

Watkins represents the ex-husband of a woman with whom Greitens had an affair. Watkins testified during a deposition Monday as part of a felony invasion of privacy case against Greitens. The Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Faughn also said he previously obtained audio the ex-husband took of the woman detailing an encounter with Greitens. Faughn says he didn’t share the audio with others.