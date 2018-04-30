Numerous witnesses at Christopher Shaver’s death, but no one has come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

FOX4's Megan Dillard spoke with the family of Christopher Shaver. Christopher was shot and killed in October 2017 outside a home near Brooklyn and E. 69th Street. He was just 27 years old.

He was outside the home with a woman when an unknown man pulled up in a car, got out and started shooting. The woman was shot in the hip, but survived. Christopher did not.

"I don't understand how they had several witnesses there, but nobody knows anything," said a family member of Christopher. "Nobody wants to talk."

Christopher was the youngest of five siblings -- the only boy.

"There's not a day goes by that I don't think about my son," Christopher's father said. "It affects us so much, and we have to live this every day."

His family said Chris got into some trouble running with the wrong crowd, the reason he moved from Wichita to Kansas City. Whether or not that tied into his death, his family just wants to know why, and who.

"Anybody who would do something like this and could live still, and could still function and get around and just do what they normally do, they've got to be some kind of monster," said Christopher's father.

Shaver's family and police believe those answers are out there, but so far, no one is willing to come forward.

If you know anything about this case, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.