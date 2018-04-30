One lucky family will enjoy night at iFLY as part of second annual All Abilities Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A month-long effort to raise money will be capped off in a big way on Monday at iFLY in Overland Park.

iFLY Kansas City and HopeKids have spent the last 30 days raising money for children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The Second Annual All Abilities Night will celebrate the work that has been done and work still to come. It will also give a lucky family a much needed break from the heaviness of treatment and let them enjoy a night of flying and fun.

Wyatt Oshel, 7, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a malignant form of bone cancer, and underwent surgery over a year ago. He is still recovering but Monday's flight will help lift his spirits as he and others continue to help those that need it most.

iFLY and HopeKids aim to raise as much money as they can through midnight Monday. Donations will be accepted through the evening.

For more information on iFLY Kansas City and HopeKids click or tap here.