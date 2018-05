OLATHE, Kan. — Police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Karen Miller was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday when she left her Olathe home to go to Kohls on 135th Street, police say.

The 75-year-old is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 125 pounds, and wears prescription glasses. She drives a red 2009 Toyota Venza with the Kansas license plate: “KALENA.”

If you see Karen, please call Olathe police at 913-971-7500.