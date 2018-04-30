Thieves targeting sheds in Shawnee to snatch lawn tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The spring weather means buds are in bloom, but it may be more difficult for some to keep up with the yard work. There’s a new target thieves are after in your backyard.

“I never dreamt anyone would be bold enough to come in the back yard during the middle of the day,” Melisse Denham said.

Denham has called her Shawnee neighborhood home for over a year.

Last Saturday, she said someone was in her back yard when she ran to the record store with her oldest daughter over the lunch hour.

“It was scary. My 14-year-old daughter was home alone,” Denham said. “After we ate lunch, I brought my dog out to the back yard, and noticed the shed door was open.”

She said she knew something was wrong when she saw the shed door propped open with a gas can -- something she never does.

“It's always closed. There's no reason for it to be open unless I'm out here working, so I came over to see why it was open, and the lawnmower was gone,” Denham explained.

Denham said the same thing happened to one of her neighbors.

“It definitely seems to be a, I guess we could call it a spree if you want,” said Officer Roman Madrigal with the Shawnee Police Department.

Madrigal said they've had about a half dozen similar reports filed over the last couple weeks in just the southeast area of town.

“There's been some lawn mowers taken, some other power equipment, a chainsaw,” Madrigal said. “I did notice that they are geographically, seem to be in a fairly specific area.”

Denham said she's a single mom with four kids and paid for the lawnmower herself.

“My dad does a lot for me, so it was one thing I could do for myself. So it was kind of, you know, like a hit, since it was something I did for myself,” Denham said.

Since then, she's installed the Ring bell on her front door, got chains for her fences, she's getting motion sensor lights, and her dad got her a new lawnmower, but she no longer keeps it in the shed.

“I felt like I was violated,” Denham added.

Denham said many neighbors are putting up cameras and are being more vigilant. Officers came and took DNA samples from her shed.

If you have any information, call the Shawnee Police Department.