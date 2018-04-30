Topeka women’s prison trains service dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. — Female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility are training service dogs to assist individuals with disabilities in more than 30 states.

KSDS Assistance Dogs has partnered with the women’s prison to offer the Pooches and Pals program since 2009, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported .

Eleven dogs graduated from KSDS Assistance last week, all of which spent time in the women’s prison, said the nonprofit’s executive director Glenda Keller. The dogs were matched with people with disabilities in six states, she said.

Inmates teach the dogs practical tasks, such as opening a door and pulling a wheelchair.

The nonprofit trains the inmates to guide the service dogs. Participants can progress from an apprentice, to a secondary and then a primary.

Stephani Simon became involved in Pooches and Pals four years ago. Now, she’s president of the group in the women’s prison.

She called the program a comforting way to give back.

She said she’s learned patience, communication and leadership through the initiative. Simon said it has helped her rise above her past.

Clara Crosser recently earned “primaryship,” which allows her to take the lead on a dog’s progress.

Crosser said she takes pride in helping in the program because the dogs could potential save someone’s life.

“I have some time to do and I wanted to better myself, build myself up,” she said. “They (the dogs) heal you as much as you help them.”