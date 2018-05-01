Got millions to spare? Check out the most expensive houses for sale in Missouri

#3 is also in Kansas City - a 14,986 square foot home at Ward Parkway and 55th Street. It sprawls over two acres, and has a tasting room, billiards lounge, four fireplaces, and a 4-car garage. The asking price is $7.5 million.

The top spot goes to an 1,800 ranch estate in Drexel, Missouri. The estate has 3 lakes and deeply wooded areas for hunters. The main home has 5 bedrooms, and 6 baths - with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath guest house nearby. The asking price is $15.2 million.