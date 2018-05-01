Got millions to spare? Check out the most expensive houses for sale in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two of the most expensive houses for sale in the state of Missouri are in Kansas City, Missouri - with a third not that far outside of town.

10000 NW 75th Street, Kansas City, Reese & Nichols

 According to PropertyShark, #4 on the list is a 15,060 square foot Tudor-inspired home on Weatherby Lake.  It has a private dock, two kitchens, fitness center, and whirlpool tub.  The asking price is $6.8 million.

1200 W 55th Street, Kansas City, Reese & Nichols

 #3 is also in Kansas City - a 14,986 square foot home at Ward Parkway and 55th Street.  It sprawls over two acres, and has a tasting room, billiards lounge, four fireplaces, and a 4-car garage.  The asking price is $7.5 million.

32803 State D Highway, Drexel, Louisburg Crown Realty

 The top spot goes to an 1,800 ranch estate in Drexel, Missouri.  The estate has 3 lakes and deeply wooded areas for hunters.  The main home has 5 bedrooms, and 6 baths - with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath guest house nearby.  The asking price is $15.2 million.

 

 

 