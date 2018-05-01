Inside look at how Amazon gets packages to you so quickly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Amazon’s footprint in the metro continues to grow.

The company will celebrate the official grand opening of a new fulfillment center in KCK near I-70 and the Turner Diagonal.

The fulfillment center has actually been up and running for several months already, but Tuesday marks the official grand opening. Governor Jeff Colyer will there at noon to make some remarks and take a tour.

This fulfillment center covers 850,000 square feet and has nine miles of conveyor belts inside.

There are millions of packages stored on shelves inside the facility.

Then when you buy something online from Amazon, a small orange robot is programmed to retrieve that item from the shelf and take it to workers, who box it and send it out to you.

Amazon Prime guarantees two-day shipping, so speed is the key - as is location.

The fulfillment center in KCK sends most of its packages to customers in Kansas and Missouri. Amazon announced the construction of this $300 million facility two years ago, and it’s the third warehouse in the metro. The other two are in Lenexa and Edgerton.

The KCK warehouse makes Amazon one of the largest employers in Kansas next to Cerner and KU Hospital.

They are hiring right now – Amazon is creating more than one thousand jobs here with more to come. Most positions pay between $12 and $14 an hour, and full-time workers get health benefits, 401k, stock awards – plus there are classrooms on site so workers can earn their associate’s degree.

The city also added a bus route to help get workers in KCK to the facilities.