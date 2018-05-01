Is “12 Strong” solid? “Peter Rabbit” soft? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two native Kansans have major roles in a new war drama. Check with Shawn and Russ for the review of "12 Strong" and the much more peaceful entry, "Peter Rabbit."

1) 12 STRONG (R)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Chris Hemsworth moves from superhero to war hero in “12 Strong,” a tale inspired by the true story of the Green Beret soldiers who were the first sent into action in Afghanistan after 9/11. Hemsworth plays a character inspired by native Kansas Mark Nutsch. Historians may quibble about the accuracy of the proceedings and some may find this standard action flick a bit jingoistic, but it’s a suitable tribute to those brave men who willingly put themselves in harm’s way.

SHAWN SAYS: A bit too Micheal Bayish. Expect lots of explosions and excessive action. Love the fact that it’s a true story and Rob Riggle shines in a serious role.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) PETER RABBIT (PG)

Sony Pictures

SHAWN SAYS: The story gets a bit padded but it’s fun. The live action actors are harmless and appealing and the computer generated animals are cute. There’s plenty here to see for the very young.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc