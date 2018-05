KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for two missing young boys Tuesday night.

Police say 9-year-old Marquis Martin and 11-year-old Reginald Martin have gone missing.

Marquis is described as 3-foot-5, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes. Reginald is described as 4-foot-10, weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes. Police said Reginald might have a blue backpack with him.

Anyone who sees the two boys or has information to help police is asked to call 911 or 816-234-5136.