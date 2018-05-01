Local family pays it forward to woman who helped them get on their feet when they were down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City heroes has paid it forward to hundreds of families over the years to help them get on their feet. Now, one of those families is now paying it back.

FOX4 joined Sally Perez to pay it forward to Jennifer McCartney because of her dedication to helping others.

"She helped me with Christmas," Perez told FOX4. "She gave me Christmas presents for my kids, and she’s a really good lady."

Perez said she doesn't know what she would do without McCartney.

"I’m not used to getting it so that’s really awesome," McCartney said. "So thank you so much. This will help this will help."

Watch the video above to see the surprise that left McCartney with happy tears.

