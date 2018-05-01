Metro home healthcare worker given 3 years of probation for stealing from elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A judge in Johnson County sentenced a healthcare worker Tuesday for stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from elderly clients.

Aldean Foster, who pleaded guilty to mistreating a dependent adult, was sentenced to 36 months of probation, but she must first serve 60 days in custody. She was also ordered to pay $46,850 in restitution to the two victims.

Aldean is not allowed to work in home health care or nursing facility settings during the term of her probation.

Since FOX 4 first told you about the charges against Aldean “Suzy” Foster in April, detectives say they've discovered more victims.

Foster was hired through a company, before she had any criminal charges, to care for seniors in Johnson County, but some of those seniors say she was stealing from them instead.

“I was probably watching television, and I paid no attention to her, I know she was in my bedroom for a very long time, but I didn’t think any more about it until after she had gone,” said one victim who wanted to remain anonymous. “I went in there, and I noticed things were not exactly where I had left them.”

Court documents say victims lost as much as $100,000.

“They’re the most vulnerable people, and to take advantage of that trust, it’s a terrible thing,” said Andrew McCarl.

McCarl said he found out Foster was stealing from his mother when police recovered an Overland Park Police Department ring with his dad's name on it from a pawn shop.

“To take something with a family name on it, that’s kind of gutsy. To take a police department ring with a family name on it is fairly incredulous,”McCarl added.

“I’m hoping she doesn’t have that opportunity again,” said the first victim. “She slipped through the cracks, and I paid the price.”

Leawood police say through investigations and speaking with pawn shops, they were able to determine the items stolen from Foster matched several items she had pawned, including items from other jurisdictions. Since then, about a half-dozen more victims have come forward.

“She had been doing this job for quite a while, so it’s unknown how many are out there,” said Detective John Freeman with Leawood police.

Many families say they don’t know the extent of what Foster took from them, as they don’t know every piece of jewelry their loved ones had. Foster will be back in court in May.