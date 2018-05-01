Metro organization holds mental health event to raise awareness, share resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and organizations in the metro are doing their part to spread the word.

The Greater KC RESPECT Institute of Missouri held its 4th annual RESPECT for Mental Health Awareness Day at the Kauffman Foundation.

Two people shared their stories about recovering from mental illness, and different groups talked about the resources they have available for mental health treatment. There was also a panel of mental health experts to answer questions from the audience.

The goal of the event was to decrease the stigma of mental illness so people will know it’s acceptable to get help and to show them where to find help if they ever need it.

"With one in four people being diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their life, the majority of people actually live productive, amazing lives and you would never know that they are receiving treatment," Kellie Sullivan, a recreational therapist and group home director for Center for Behavioral Medicine said. "So recovery really is possible. It’s just like having diabetes or heart disease that if you take your medication and manage your symptoms, you can do anything."

Sullivan said in the four years of the event's history, she's noticed people becoming more open about mental health.