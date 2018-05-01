× Missouri Capitol dome to be lit in blue for fallen officers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Capitol dome will be lit in blue light during the month of May to honor state law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The month-long lighting tribute will begin Tuesday night.

Gov. Eric Greitens in a Tuesday statement said the courage, strength and sacrifice of fallen officers and their families will be honored.

There’s also a candlelight vigil planned for 8 p.m. Friday at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall on the capitol grounds. A memorial service will be held Saturday at the Carnahan Memorial Garden in Jefferson City, by the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.