New Amazon fulfillment center in KCK has grand opening, bringing 2,000 jobs to metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Amazon has made the metro one of its "prime" locations. The company's fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas, opened Tuesday, bringing new jobs to the metro.

At the grand opening Tuesday, many Wyandotte County elected officials discussed what this new center means for the community.

“Kansas is the center of America. There are things that are starting to happen here,” Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said

“This is a beautiful facility, a huge facility, 2,000 full-time jobs here in Kansas City,” Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder said.

About 2,000 new jobs were enough to get politicians from city hall, the state house and Washington D.C. all under one roof. They toured the brand new Amazon Fulfillment Center in KCK.

Employees at the new center will pick, pack and ship smaller items like books, electronics and toys.

“It`s not just a few jobs. It`s thousands of jobs,” Colyer said.

This new facility is more than 855,000-square-feet.

“To provide fast, accurate and careful processing and delivery, of the consumer`s orders for the products that they need and want to live a good life,” said David Alvey, mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK.

Amazon also has facilities in Edgerton and Lenexa.

“They're now providing faster, more efficient service for the Kansas City metro area,” Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said. “In addition, small businesses, including many in Kansas, continue to benefit from Amazon`s presence, thanks to their fulfillment network.”

“It must be a source of growth and fulfillment for all, and you are well on the way to achieving that promise,” Alvey said.