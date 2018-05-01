One man killed, woman critically injured in rollover crash near 35th and Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A violent crash sent a vehicle tumbling Tuesday afternoon and left one driver dead, officials say.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near 35th Street and Euclid Avenue, right by 71 Highway, in KCMO.

Police said a driver left the scene of another crash on 39th Street and ran a stop sign at 35th and Euclid, hitting another vehicle. That car fell down the hill toward 71 Highway.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. Police on scene told FOX4 the victim was a man but have not yet released his name, pending notification of family.

The other driver, who police said is a woman, is in critical condition and is also in police custody.