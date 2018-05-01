One person critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Lenexa

Posted 8:19 pm, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:04PM, May 1, 2018

LENEXA, Kan. — One person taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after an officer-involved shooting, officials say.

According to Lenexa police, the shooting happened near 87th Street and Maurer Road. There is a secondary crime scene near West 81st Place and Bittersweet Drive. Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Johnson County Med-Act said one person was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound. Lenexa police said no officers were seriously injured in the incident.

Police said the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team will be leading the investigation.

