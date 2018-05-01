One person critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — One person taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after an officer-involved shooting, officials say.
According to Lenexa police, the shooting happened near 87th Street and Maurer Road. There is a secondary crime scene near West 81st Place and Bittersweet Drive. Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.
Johnson County Med-Act said one person was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound. Lenexa police said no officers were seriously injured in the incident.
Police said the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team will be leading the investigation.
38.953617 -94.733571