One person critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — One person taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after an officer-involved shooting, officials say.

According to Lenexa police, the shooting happened near 87th Street and Maurer Road. There is a secondary crime scene near West 81st Place and Bittersweet Drive. Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Johnson County Med-Act said one person was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound. Lenexa police said no officers were seriously injured in the incident.

Police said the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team will be leading the investigation.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of 87th St and Maurer Rd. Secondary crime scene near 81st and Woodland is related. No serious injuries to officers. JoCo Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team will be heading up the Investigation. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) May 2, 2018