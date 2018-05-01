‘Somebody’s going to get killed’: Neighbor warned before fatal crash sent vehicle to highway below

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fatal car crash at 35th Street and Euclid Avenue on Tuesday afternoon sent one of the vehicles careening down the embankment onto 71 Highway below. Although the wreck may have seemed unbelievable to passing motorists, neighbors actually warned drivers of the dangers in a December FOX4 report.

"There's going to continue being wrecks and somebody might lose their life,” Joshua Jackson said after he helped free a driver involved in a rollover crash at the same intersection in November.

Neighbors said then they’d notified the city of the problems pillars on the bridge were creating. They were told they’d have to notify MoDOT. Neighbors also said the stop sign as drivers exit the highway is obstructed by trees and a utility pole.

Police say the driver of the brown Chevy Venture that ended up along the highway ran the stop sign.

She survived. The man she hit who was driving a Chevy Tahoe did not.

Sgt. Deb Randol said the driver was fleeing another wreck at 39th Street and Gillham Road, but she said wrecks at the intersection aren’t uncommon.

"They actually fixed the side of his fence enough times they put the big concrete over there so they can`t hit his fence anymore,” Randol said, pointing at a neighbor’s fence.

Neighbors said the portion of the bridge the woman hit and the fence along the highway had also just been repaired from another wreck last week. Tuesday’s crash also damaged the retaining wall of the highway below.

The highway light pole the woman hit may have been the only thing that kept the Venture driver from hitting more cars on the highway.

“Something really needs to be done. There`s too many wrecks. Somebody got killed today probably could have been avoided,” said Michael Williams, who works nearby.

“All we need to do is put in a stop sign or a light or a speed bump even; something to warn drivers to proceed through the intersection cautiously. I think a lot of these accidents could be prevented.” Wendy Pearson said.