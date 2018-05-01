Wyandotte County judge denies state’s request to revoke Schlitterbahn co-owner’s bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan -- The co-owner of Schlitterbahn was back in court Tuesday so a judge could decide if an incident in Texas was a violation of his bond.

Jeff Henry is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was killed on the Verruckt water slide in 2016 -- a ride Henry designed and engineered. Prosecutors say Henry and others at Schlitterbahn knew the ride was dangerous and potentially deadly but operated it anyway.

Several hours after Henry posted bond in Wyandotte County on April 5 and returned to his home in New Braunfels, Texas, a woman who lives on his ranch claims Henry, who prosecutors say is known to carry a gun, showed up at her house screaming, threatening to kill her son.

In court, Henry’s attorneys explained the incident as an inexcusable tirade and unfortunate, but he said there is a reason.

While Henry was in jail, he said his tenants stole two of his trucks, along with $500,000 worth of his property. So Henry went to get his stuff.

In court, Henry told Judge Robert Burns, “I want to apologize for losing my temper. When I got over there and saw what they did to my property -- it was precious to me, so I lost it. I have never hurt anyone.”

Henry assured the court it will not happen again, and the judge believed him, so Henry is on his way back to Texas until his next court hearing July 12.

To explain his decision, Burns sited the reasons for bond as to assure appearance in court and assure public safety. The judge does not believe Henry is a danger and believes he will show up for his court dates.

Henry also waived his right to a speedy trial. Burns ordered Henry to stay out of trouble and said Henry may not possess any guns.