BREAKING: Military cargo aircraft crashes near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Emergency crews are responding after an Air National Guard C-130 aircraft crashed near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to breaking news reports.

The Savannah Morning News reports the plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing. It crashed around 11:30 a.m.

The crash did not occur at the airport, a spokeswoman said, but a few miles away off state Highway 21.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but black smoke could be seen billowing from the crash site. No casualty information is available.

“It was horrible,” Denver Goodwin, who works at a wrecker service down the street from the crash, told CNN. “The ground shook like a bomb was going off. All the people in the building started panicking. It was absolutely horrible.”

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Local members currently on scene assisting with clean up. pic.twitter.com/lSuRcqTx56 — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Huge smoke plume near @fly_SAV. View from Tanger Outlets in Pooler. Trying to confirm what this is. pic.twitter.com/Httr7QG1nH — Minh Phan (@WXMinh) May 2, 2018

