Bannister Road reopens after major morning backup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic along Bannister Road is flowing again after a major back up Wednesday morning.

Water crews were forced to shut the road down between Stubbs and View High Drive to make repairs after an 8-inch water main broke Tuesday.

FOX4 viewers reported that traffic was backed up in both directions. Viewer Craig Gillepsie sent in the video above of the backup.

Bannister Road has served as an alternative route for drivers navigating around the bridge construction along westbound I-470.

