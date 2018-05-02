Former KC police chief Darryl Forte makes list to be interviewed for interim Jackson County sheriff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City police chief has made the list of interview candidates for interim sheriff of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A nominating committee will interview a total of five candidates. The interviews will take place Friday, May 4.

The interview schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Rosilyn Allen, retired Kansas City Police Major

9:35 a.m. – Ramona Arroyo, retired Kansas City Police Sergeant

10:10 a.m. – Darryl Forte‘, retired Kansas City Police Chief

10:45 a.m. – Break

10:55 a.m. – James Ripley, retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant

11:30 a.m. – Michael Rogers, Patrol Enforcement Captain Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

“The qualifications and experience of the interview candidates is a testament to a bright future for Jackson County,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said. “The nominating committee is a group of proven leaders and professionals and I am truly grateful for its members as they execute the task they have graciously accepted to do.”

At the request of the County Executive, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith has agreed to recuse himself from the nominating committee due to the application of former Police Chief Darryl Forte‘.

Chief Forte announced Friday that he’s running for the position.

Darryl Forte made the announcement on Twitter. Forte retired as KCPD chief in May 2017 after five and a half years in the role.

I want to quell the rumors. It’s true! I submitted my application for the position of interim sheriff of @JacksonCountyMO. — Darryl Forte' (@ChiefForte) April 28, 2018

At the time of his retirement announcement, Forte said he felt he was at a time in his life when he needed rest. But perhaps Forte is ready to get involved in public service again.

The Jackson County sheriff’s seat opened earlier this month when former Sheriff Mike Sharp stepped down after allegations emerged of an ongoing relationship with a female employee, with whom he also reportedly gave financial support and took professional and personal trips at taxpayer expense.

The allegations came to light in an ongoing lawsuit the employee filed against the county in 2016.

Jackson County Executive Frank White formed a nominating committee to select an interim sheriff from interested applicants. Voters will then select a new sheriff in the county’s next election.