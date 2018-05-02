× Former metro teacher, swim coach indicted for child porn after secretly recording minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former metro high school teacher and swim coach was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing seven minors over at least 20 years.

A federal grand jury indicted 53-year-old James Green of Blue Springs. He previously taught at Oak Park and Blue Springs South high schools and several middle schools in the North Kansas City School District and coached swimming at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood.

Court documents say Green recorded secret videos of at least six of his victims undressing, tried to entice others and engaged in sexual contact and exploitation of minors for at least 20 years.

He now faces nine charges in connection with the alleged crimes. The indictment charges Green with one count of producing child pornography, six counts of attempting to produce child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography and one count of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Police searched Green’s home last year and found the alleged videos, which show several nude children undressing or preparing to shower from the late 1990s to 2014 or 2015, and a hidden camera with graphic footage of a sexual encounter with a minor.

These are not the first charges Green has faced involving sexual encounters with minors. He was charged last year with statutory sodomy.