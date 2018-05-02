After leading police through neighborhoods and park, alleged carjacking suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police took an alleged carjacking suspect into custody following a chase Wednesday morning.

The chase started around 10 a.m., when the man allegedly carjacked someone near Winner Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police tried to stop the man, but he refused. They chased him through neighborhoods and even yards. The pursuit eventually made its way through Winner Park where the suspect jumped out of the reportedly stolen SUV and ran across a pedestrian bridge.

It didn't take officers long to catch up to him. Officers tackled him and took him into custody. An ambulance took the suspect away from the scene.

FOX4 crews saw police loading the suspect onto a stretcher.

Crews from the Kansas City Police Department, Independence Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and medics from the Kansas City Fire Department were all on the scene.