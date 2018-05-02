Students at Blue Valley Southwest walkout in support of second amendment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 10 a.m. Wednesday local students will participate in the Stand for the Second walkout.

Stand for the Second is a student led, student driven movement organizing walkouts at high schools across America in support of the Second Amendment.

You can watch live video of the walkouts as they happen in the video player above. FOX4 has a crew at Blue Valley Southwest, where a walkout was organized.

The walkout is expected to last for 16 minutes.

“There is a lot of talk recently about the need to create new laws that would restrict access to firearms in order to make our schools safer. But not a lot of attention has been given to those of us who want to protect our natural rights that are enshrined in the constitution. That’s what Stand for the Second is all about,” the organization said in a news release.