Metro Cub Scout pack raises nearly $2,000 for Gladstone animal shelter

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- A group of local Cub Scouts recently answered the call from Gladstone's former mayor to help the city's animal shelter.

R.D Mallams, former mayor of Gladstone and current councilman, challenged Cub Scout Pack 354 to collect some much-needed supplies for the shelter three weeks ago.

"It costs money to take care of the animals and every city has constraints on budget items, so we began to talk a community project that the scouts could get involved in," Mallams said.

The pack of scouts decided to host a fundraiser outside a local grocery store and raised nearly $2,000 worth of pet supplies and monetary donations.

" We had never done an animal drive before, so when the mayor challenged us, we decided to run with it" said Jessica Preston, cub master for Pack 354. "The boys did 2-hour shifts, and some boys stayed for the full 6 hours."

"It makes me feel great," Cub Scout Jackson Preston said. "We have some dog treats, some cat litter, cleaning supplies, bleach, paper towels and so many other things for the animals."

Beth Gillespie with Gladstone Animal Control said the donation couldn't have come at a better time.

"It’s always a plus when the public helps the shelter," Gillespie said.

She added that spring and fall are the shelter's busiest seasons.

"It’s puppy season, kitten season, and we also get a lot of wildlife calls," Gillespie explained.

The money will go into a donation account for the shelter that's used to help animals in need of medical treatment and other essentials.

The Cub Scouts said they learned a lot of life lessons, but it really came down to finding joy in the smallest of gestures.

"We just wanted to give animals a happy smile," Jackson said.