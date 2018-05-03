200-year-old tree smashes into Raytown family’s home during severe storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Thursday was a long day of storm clean up for one Raytown family.

A tree crashed down on their rented house, crushing the roof and damaging much of the inside. The family said the tree was around 200 years old.

"The whole house shook hard and we felt that huge gust of wind so I wasn’t sure what was going on," Sean Hagle said.

Hagle, a father of three daughters, and his wife just missed injury from the tree.

"We were in the guest room, folding clothes a minute before it happened," he said. "So now the whole attic in the tree and rafters -- so we are really fortunate to not have been in there at the time."

Onlookers stopped by the house all day, shocked by the damage.

"It actually looks a lot worse in the morning than it did last night," Hagle said. "But caffeine helps and we’ve got so many messages of support and encouragement from people offering to help us out."

The family is still cleaning up and trying to figure out what they lost. They saved a few sentimental items from the house but need basic things like clothes.

Fortunately, a FOX4 viewer who saw our story earlier Thursday and offered the family a rent-free place to stay while they pull themselves together.