× American Airlines flight from DFW to MCI makes emergency landing at Springfield-Branson Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An American Airlines flight from Dallas- Fort Worth to Kansas City had to make an emergency landing in Springfield, Mo., Thursday due to an odor in the cockpit.

The plane left Dallas just after 9 a.m. It landed safely in Springfield around 10:35 a.m.

Maintenance crews are looking into the odor.

According to the report, the plane was scheduled to land in Kansas City around 11 a.m.

American Airlines sent the following statement to FOX4:

“Flight 970 DFW-MCI, diverted to SGF due to an odor in the cockpit. Flight landed safely, and maintenance is looking into the odor.”