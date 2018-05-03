Bishop Miege senior with love of coding becomes youngest named to ’30 Under 30′ list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- A Bishop Miege senior holds the title of being the youngest person ever selected to be featured on Kansas City Ink Magazine's "30 Under 30" list.

Ruby Rios is a standout student, teenager and advocate.

"It's not about what I can do when I grow up," she said. "It's about what I can do now to make an impact."

The Bishop Miege senior loves coding, also known as the instructions given to your computer to make it run.

"It's basically the foundation for everything we use technologically," Rios said.

Rios is the brainpower behind two coding clubs for girls -- one at her high school, the other for KC STEM Alliance. She also co-founded KC-Steminists.

Her passion for getting girls involved in coding started in the fifth grade when she began to notice the gender disparity in STEM fields.

"I was typically the only girl in the room," she said.

So she decided she was gong to help fix the problem by providing girls resources and opportunities to learn about coding.

"Empower more individuals who are under represented in technology to go on and pursue technological degrees," she said.

Through her movement, she was chosen to take part in a round table discussion with Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai.

"That was incredible," the metro teen said.

The topic of discussion: women in technology and global issues.

"After hearing her message about how to be brave and how to stand up for what you believe in, especially in the field of girls education, that kind of inspired me to start my STEM journey in STEM ed," Rios said.

It lead to her placement in the Women in Science STEAM Camp in Malawi, Africa. She's one of 20 girls selected out of more than 1,000. Her work also landed her a cyber-security internship at Cerner Corporation.

If you know a young achiever who is 18 years old or younger and is doing exceptional things, FOX4 wants to hear from you.