Van hits man exiting city bus, pushes him into path of another vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has a broken arm and leg after two cars hit him as he exited a KCATA bus Thursday.

It happened around 8:43 a.m.,near Emanuel Cleave II Boulevard and Woodland.

Police say he stepped off of a KCATA bus that stopped facing west and ran across the street. When he did, a van traveling west hit him. The impact threw his body into the path of another vehicle heading east. That vehicle also hit him.

The driver of both vehicles stopped at the scene.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition with fractures of the arm and leg.