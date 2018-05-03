Clean-up begins after storm knocks out power, damages property across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A lot of people are busy cleaning up following Wednesday's storms. And utility crews also are busy restoring electric service.

Workers are replacing power poles that have been blown over.

Kansas City Power and Light reported Thursday morning that there still were thousands of customers without electricity.

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods is in the Grandview, Ruskin Heights area, where crews spent the morning removing downed tree limbs off of power lines.

About 400 homes here are without electricity and neighbors say when the storm rumbled through, it was a scary experience.

"It was just like a freight train," said Jim Smith, who is still without electricity more than 12 hours later. "It sounded like it was going on outside. It’s just high winds and a lot of noise. A lot of rattling the windows and everything else."

In Blue Springs, high winds caused structural damage at the McCarthy Auto Supercenter.

Usually the repair bays would be full of mechanics working on cars. Instead, those workers are boarding up the building and repairing a wind damaged garage door.

And as people clean up from this storm they say they're also gearing up for another round, trimming trees and removing any obvious dead branches that are likely to come down next.

See more photos from across the metro: