High-speed police chase ends with suspect in custody in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high-speed police chase ended Thursday with a man in custody after leading officers across the metro.

The suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near 55th and Dickinson Road in Kansas City, Kansas. The chase began on Independence and Monroe avenues as an attempted check on a stolen vehicle, KC police said.

The man refused to stop and fled the area, traveling across the state line at high speeds. KCMO police ended their pursuit because of the man’s reckless driving, but a police helicopter followed overhead for about 20 minutes.

The suspect crashed once on the Missouri side of the state line before driving into Kansas where he hit a median on Interstate 670.

The Kansas Highway Patrol then took over the chase. The man crashed three other times, including once with another vehicle, but again fled the scene.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree in KCK. But the suspect then fled on foot into the woods where he tried to scale a rock wall.

Officers tased the man to get him off the wall, and he was taken into police custody.

Kansas Highway Patrol said they found a stolen firearm in the man’s vehicle, and he will likely be charged with multiple felonies.