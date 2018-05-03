Low calorie version of Kung Pao chicken that’s also vegan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kung Pao Cauliflower is the healthy version of Kung Pao Chicken. Cauliflower marinated and cooked in a spicy sweet Kung Pao sauce for a quick and delicious dinner. This dish is low calorie, high fiber and vegan friendly.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, chopped into florets

2 bell peppers, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 scallions, sliced

3 Tbsp oil

1/2 cup liquid aminos, coconut aminos or soy sauce

2 Tbsp peanuts

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

4 Tbsp hot sauce to taste

3 Tbsp maple syrup

1/4 cup water

1 Tbsp corn starch

1 1/2 Tbsp red pepper flakes to taste

1/2 tsp sesame oil

Directions:

Make Marinade - mix oil, amino acids, rice wine vinegar, hot sauce, maple syrup and 1 Tbsp of red pepper flakes and place in a plastic storage bag. Add cauliflower and let it marinate for at least 15 minutes.

In a saucepan, add both the marinade and cauliflower, bell peppers and onion. Cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes.

With the mixture simmering, add garlic, remaining 1/2 Tbsp red pepper flakes, and peanuts. Cook another 5 minutes.

Mix water and cornstarch to make a slurry. Add slurry to the simmering vegetables and stir constantly for approximately 3- 5 minutes or until desired texture is reached.

Before removing from heat, add sesame oil and stir.

Top with scallions and serve.