Low calorie version of Kung Pao chicken that’s also vegan

Kung Pao Cauliflower is the healthy version of Kung Pao Chicken. Cauliflower marinated and cooked in a spicy sweet Kung Pao sauce for a quick and delicious dinner. This dish is low calorie, high fiber and vegan friendly.
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower, chopped into florets
2 bell peppers, chopped
1/2 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 scallions, sliced
3 Tbsp oil
1/2 cup liquid aminos, coconut aminos or soy sauce
2 Tbsp peanuts
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
4 Tbsp hot sauce to taste
3 Tbsp maple syrup
1/4 cup water
1 Tbsp corn starch
1 1/2 Tbsp red pepper flakes to taste
1/2 tsp sesame oil
Directions:
Make Marinade - mix oil, amino acids, rice wine vinegar, hot sauce, maple syrup and 1 Tbsp of red pepper flakes and place in a plastic storage bag. Add cauliflower and let it marinate for at least 15 minutes.
In a saucepan, add both the marinade and cauliflower, bell peppers and onion. Cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes.
With the mixture simmering, add garlic, remaining 1/2 Tbsp red pepper flakes, and peanuts. Cook another 5 minutes.
Mix water and cornstarch to make a slurry. Add slurry to the simmering vegetables and stir constantly for approximately 3- 5 minutes or until desired texture is reached.
Before removing from heat, add sesame oil and stir.
Top with scallions and serve.