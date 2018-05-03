See the damage left behind after storms hit in both Kansas and Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People are waking up to storm damage Thursday after storms ripped through Kansas City and its surrounding areas Wednesday night.

Raytown, Mo.

The strong winds cracked a large tree in half near 81st and Raytown Road. The tree then crashed down into a couple's house.

No one was injured.

Sean Hagey, the homeowner, shared video from inside on Twitter. Sirens can be heard blaring in the background as he shows the guest room that was completely destroyed.

Hagey said they will not be able to stay in the home until repairs can be made. He also said the storm totaled his car.

The owners of the home believe the tree is close to 200 years old.

Johnson County

The storms knocked down multiple power lines in Johnson County.

As of 6 a.m., crews are working to repair a downed power line near 135th and Mission. Until repairs can be made, the intersection all the way to 132nd Street will be closed. Police believe this will take until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

The strong winds also knocked down trees along 135th and Nall and near the Country Club of Leawood.

The winds were so strong that even a traffic light bent in half.

The storms also knocked out power at Blue Valley's Mission Trail Elementary School. The district canceled classes for these students until power can be restored. The storm also cracked some of the windows at the school.

Kansas City, Mo.

One Kansas City, Mo., family's trampoline was destroyed in the storm. It happened near 3rd and Blue Ridge. Power lines were also knocked down in the same area.

The strong winds destroyed a fruit stand at the intersection of Holmes and Blue Ridge.

Lee's Summit, Mo.

High winds and rain caused minor damage to buildings, trees and power lines in the Lee's Summit area. The reported touchdown near NW Chipman Road and 50 Highway was not confirmed. There was wind damage in the area to several unsecured sheds in the parking lot of Lowes in the Summit Woods Shopping Center.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Lee’s Summit Public Works crews spent time clearing a few streets blocked by fallen trees.

Grandview, Mo.

Storms in Grandview, Mo., knocked over signs at a McDonald's restaurant. Thankfully, the damage did not appear to be severe.

Remember, if you encounter a downed or low power line, remain in your vehicle and call 911 immediately.

