Continue to stay weather aware Thursday

See the damage left behind after storms hit in both Kansas and Missouri

Posted 6:26 am, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:50AM, May 3, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People are waking up to storm damage Thursday after storms ripped through Kansas City and its surrounding areas Wednesday night.

If you have photos that you would like to share of the damage in your area, please scroll to the bottom and share them. We will be using some in our newscasts.

Raytown, Mo.

A large tree crashed into a Raytown, Mo., family's carriage house near 81st and Raytown Road Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

A large tree crashed into a Raytown, Mo., family's carriage house near 81st and Raytown Road Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The owners of the home believe the tree is close to 200 years old.

The strong winds cracked a large tree in half near 81st and Raytown Road. The tree then crashed down into a couple's house.

No one was injured.

Sean Hagey, the homeowner, shared video from inside on Twitter. Sirens can be heard blaring in the background as he shows the guest room that was completely destroyed.

Hagey said they will not be able to stay in the home until repairs can be made. He also said the storm totaled his car.

The owners of the home believe the tree is close to 200 years old.

Johnson County

The storms knocked over a power line near 133rd and Mission Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The storms knocked down multiple power lines in Johnson County.

As of 6 a.m., crews are working to repair a downed power line near 135th and Mission. Until repairs can be made, the intersection all the way to 132nd Street will be closed.  Police believe this will take until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

The storms knocked down a tree along Sagamore right next to the Country Club of Leawood, Kan., on May 2, 2018.

The strong winds also knocked down trees along 135th and Nall and near the Country Club of Leawood.

The winds were so strong that even a traffic light bent in half.

The storms also knocked out power at Blue Valley's Mission Trail Elementary School. The district canceled classes for these students until power can be restored. The storm also cracked some of the windows at the school.

The Blue Valley School District canceled classes at Mission Trail Elementary Thursday, May 3, 2018 due to a power outage after storms.

The Blue Valley School District canceled classes at Mission Trail Elementary Thursday, May 3, 2018 due to a power outage after storms.

Kansas City, Mo. 

Near 3rd and Blue Ridge on May 2, 2108.

Near 3rd and Blue Ridge on May 2, 2108.

One Kansas City, Mo., family's trampoline was destroyed in the storm. It happened near 3rd and Blue Ridge. Power lines were also knocked down in the same area.

A fruit stand near Holmes and Blue Ridge was also damaged on May 2, 2018.

The strong winds destroyed a fruit stand at the intersection of Holmes and Blue Ridge.

Lee's Summit, Mo. 

High winds and rain caused minor damage to buildings, trees and power lines in the Lee's Summit area. The reported touchdown near NW Chipman Road and 50 Highway was not confirmed. There was wind damage in the area to several unsecured sheds in the parking lot of Lowes in the Summit Woods Shopping Center.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Lee’s Summit Public Works crews spent time clearing a few streets blocked by fallen trees.

Grandview, Mo. 

Storms in Grandview, Mo., knocked over signs at a McDonald's restaurant. Thankfully, the damage did not appear to be severe.

Grandview McDonald's on May 2, 2018

Grandview McDonald's on May 2, 2018

Grandview McDonald's on May 2, 2018

Remember, if you encounter a downed or low power line, remain in your vehicle and call 911 immediately.

The FOX4 Weather Team says Thursday is another day to stay weather aware. Click or tap here to see their full forecast.

See more photos of the damage below

Photo Gallery

Submit your photo