South KC family with tree in living room riding out Thursday night’s chance for storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People who spent Thursday cleaning up from Wednesday night’s storms are hoping for a much calmer night tonight. Perhaps no one more so than Isaac Ellis.

He, his significant other and his 84-year-old aunt are living in a home on East 118th Terrace with a several holes in the roof and a limb from a giant oak in their living room.

Ellis had just started opening garage door to try to bring his car in before Wednesday night's storm when we heard what he called "a loud crack and a loud boom."

"Any time your main support for your roof is laying on your ceiling, that’s a problem. It just literally sliced through the ceiling," Ellis said.

A large piece of metal that Ellis has no idea where it came from is now hanging right over his bed. A steady stream of contractors stopped by the family’s home, but none of them could get to the tree Thursday.

So Ellis put tarp over what he could.

“I was hoping that the Lord would see fit not to give us any more rain tonight, but I did the best I could to shore it up. The rest out of it is out of my hands," Ellis said.

“We’re just blessed that nobody was hurt because it could have gone horribly wrong.”