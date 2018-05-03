Suspect injured in Lenexa police shooting charged after allegedly hitting 3 police cars

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa man is now facing charges Thursday after he allegedly stole a vehicle, ran that vehicle into three police cars and led officers on a chase.

Taylor Greenhalgh has been charged with one count of aggravated batter on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of felony fleeing and one count of felony theft.

According to a Lenexa police spokesperson, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were chasing Greenhalgh in a stolen vehicle. The 20-year-old wouldn’t cooperate with officers and hit three police cars near 87th and Maurer Road, police said.

That’s when an officer shot at Greenhalgh’s vehicle, injuring him.

The suspect then drove away from the scene, and the chase ended near West 81st Place and Bittersweet Drive when Greenhalgh surrendered.

Lenexa police said officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound.

Three officers were taken to the hospital for observation, but Lenexa police said none of them suffered serious injuries.

Greenhalgh is currently in police custody, and the incident is being investigated by the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team.