Watch live: FOX4 takes over Kauffman Stadium for 20th annual ‘School Day at the K’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 20th annual School Day at the K, presented by Price Chopper, gets underway at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 3rd.

It’s an honor to be in front of so many curious and excited students, eager to learn about meteorology. FOX4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Karli Ritter, Joe Lauria and Michelle Bogowith with conduct experiments with hydrogen, nitrogen, weather balloons, rockets, a vortex cannon and eggs!

